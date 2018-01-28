Watch: Security camera video shows alleged package thief falling on wet grass, suffering leg injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Karma. That's the word a Washington state homeowner said came to mind when she watched a thief slip and fall on wet grass while stealing several packages off her porch.

According to KCPQ, the homeowner's RING and Nest security system captured a woman grabbing three boxes off the couple's porch. But as the woman ran to an awaiting car, she slipped. In the video, the woman struggled to get up and it appeared her leg or ankle was injured.

The driver of the getaway car can be seen getting out and carrying the suspected package thief to the car, and he then went back for the boxes!

The homeowner told KCPQ the video is comical, but the boxes contained needed medication for her husband.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has opened up an investigation into the theft.

The homeowner said thieves hit her house and their neighbor's house in unincorporated Lynnwood Friday, Jan. 26.