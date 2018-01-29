23-year-old man charged in Menomonee Falls fatal shooting; investigators seek vehicle tied to case

MENOMONEE FALLS — 23-year-old Demetrius Gordon is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Dontrel Burnett of Milwaukee. Gordon faces a single count of first degree intentional homicide in this case.

Burnett was fatally shot near the intersection of Pilgrim Rd. and Megal Dr. in Menomonee Falls on Friday afternoon, Jan. 26.

According to the criminal complaint, Burnett was in a vehicle with two other passengers on Friday afternoon. One was the ex-girlfriend of Gordon. The complaint indicates Gordon is the father of the woman’s child and “they broke up three weeks prior.”

The complaint indicates Burnett was driving northbound on I-41 and exited at Pilgrim Rd. He and his passengers were apparently concerned for their safety due to Gordon’s driving — who had been driving nearby. At Pilgrim and Megal, Gordon “pulled up directly behind Burnett’s vehicle,” the complaint says. One of the witnesses inside Burnett’s vehicle said he saw Gordon “reach over with his right hand.” That is when Burnett started to “run away from both cars, and the defendant began shooting at Burnett.” The witness observed Burnett “stop and fall.”

The complaint indicates Gordon’s vehicle then drove away from the scene.

Officials say on Sunday, Jan. 28, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Gordon — and around 6:30 p.m., he was taken into custody. Gordon is being held at the Waukesha County Jail.

Meanwhile, Menomonee Falls police are urging anyone who was a witness to this Friday incident to call them at 262-532-8700.

Also, investigators are on the lookout for the vehicle operated by Gordon at the time of the shooting. Officials say it is a gold 1997 Chevrolet Malibu, 4-door with Wisconsin license ABV-8003 (a similar vehicle is shown below).