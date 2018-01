GREEN BAY — An April 18 trial date has been set for former Green Bay Packers’ running back Ahman Green. The trial is set for two days.

Green has pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges.

He’s accused of striking his teenage daughter in the head in a dispute over household chores in June at his Green Bay area home.

Green is the Packers’ all-time leading rusher and the Nebraska native was a four-time NFL Pro Bowl pick.