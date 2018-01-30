× ‘You want to go?’ Charges filed against father/son who are coach/manager after fight with ref

WAUKESHA — A father and son have been criminally charged in connection with a fight that occurred following a UW-Waukesha, UW-Rock County basketball game on Jan. 3. The defendants serve as the coach and manager of UW-Rock County men’s basketball team.

Jamal Mosley, 41 and J’shon Mosley, 20 each face one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 3, shortly before 8 p.m., police responded to UW-Waukesha, where they learned a coach from the opposing team had gotten into an altercation with and punched a referee in the face.

The head coach of UW-Waukesha, who is also the athletic director, said he didn’t see the incident, but it was brought to his attention and he separated the parties — moving three officials into an office near the weight room, and advising that the coach involved had ultimately gotten onto the bus with the players to head back to their university. The coach was later identified as Jamal Mosley, and J’shon Mosley was identified as a team manager.

Police spoke with the victim and two other referees who saw the incident. The victim was found to have a black and blue eye and red abrasions on his face. He had his arm wrapped and said he’d suffered a laceration to his forearm as well.

Anderson told investigators he was officiating the game between UW-Waukesha and UW-Rock County, with UW-Waukesha winning by a small margin. At the end of the game, he and the other two officials left to head towards their dressing area. The victim said he spotted Jamal Mosley following him out of the corner of his eye — yelling for the ref to stop. The ref said he didn’t want any conversation with Mosley, so he kept walking. At this point, he advised that Jamal Mosley “grabbed him on his shoulder and pulled him back — swinging him around to face him.”

Mosley then said: “Regardless of what happened in the game, I want a little respect out of you.” The ref responded by saying respect is mutual, which he said seemed to upset Mosley more. He said Mosley then “got in his face,” and when the ref told him to get out of his face, Mosley said “who’s gonna make me, you (expletive)” — pushing the ref, who put up his hands to defend himself. Mosley then said “you want to go?” He then began throwing punches at the ref, according to the complaint.

The ref said the first few punches missed him, but another person from the UW-Rock County bench came in and punched him in the face. That person was later identified as J’shon Mosley. The ref said he was hit three or four times, while Jamal Mosley also continued to throw punches at him. He said he believed he was hit approximately two to three more times from Jamal Mosley. He said the next thing he knew, he was lying on his back on the ground. At this point, the ref said he believed J’shon Mosley was trying to get him off the ground to hit him again, so he tried pulling Mosley down, unsuccessfully. Other refs had rushed back into the gym for someone to call police.

When the fight was broken up, the complaint says the ref heard Jamal Mosley telling people the ref had thrown the first punch. The ref said this was not true.

Investigators spoke with Jamal Mosley, who advised during the game, “one of the officials was disrespecting him” and “treating him as a child.” He said he ran after the ref in an effort to obtain his name so he could file a complaint with the league. He wouldn’t provide his name, Mosley said, at which point a confrontation began. When asked who else was involved, the complaint says Jamal Mosley was hesitant to provide the name, and said called J’shon Mosley “a good kid.” Eventually he provided the names of his two managers to investigators.

A witness told investigators she never saw the ref push back or throw any punches during the confrontation.

The complaint says the day after the alleged attack, Jamal Mosley came to the police department and said a particular official was giving him issues. He pointed out the official in video from the game. Mosley said the ref had referred to him as “boy” on separate occasions during the game, and handed him two technical fouls. He said after the game, when the ref wouldn’t provide his name, the ref “puffed his chest out and entered Mosley’s personal space.” Mosley said the ref pushed him, which started the fight. Mosley said his son J’shon tried to break up the fight, and the ref then went after J’shon and they were fighting on the ground. Mosley said once he saw his son getting attacked, he “lost it and blacked out.”

When asked how the ref got the marks on his face, Jamal Mosley said it happened when they were pushing each other — but investigators said the marks weren’t consistent with someone pushing another person. Mosley later admitted he might have pushed the ref, but he couldn’t say for sure.