No one hurt in 3-alarm fire in Whitewater; home believed a total loss

WHITEWATER — Officials with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said a home in Whitewater appears to be a total loss after a three-alarm fire Wednesday, Jan. 31.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a home on Grand View Dr. near Kettle Moraine Dr. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm within 10 minutes, and then to a third alarm.

The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature, fire officials said.

No one was in the home at the time. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage amount hasn’t been released at this point.