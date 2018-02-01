New Monopoly edition encourages players to cheat their way to the top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a tendency to cheat at Monopoly?

Then the latest version of the classic real estate trading game is just for you!

Hasbro is releasing a special “cheaters” edition of the board game.

Monopoly: Cheaters Edition works much like the regular game, but players are also encouraged to cheat by stealing money from the bank or moving another player’s token without anyone noticing.

In addition to the Community Chest and Chance Cards, the game includes 15 “Cheat Cards” that give players tasks and reward them for pulling them off. Getting away with it earns you rewards, but getting caught will incur a fine—or get you chained to the game board with the included handcuff.

The game doesn’t designate a single player as banker. Instead, individual players act as their own banker—making it easier to pull off certain cheats.

Monopoly: Cheaters Edition will be available in the fall for a suggested retail price of $19.99. The game is for ages 8 and up.