Teens charged with making terroristic threats after “joke” about school shooting goes public

KENOSHA — Two teens are now charged with making terroristic threats, as party to a crime, in connection to a threat posted to social media targeting students at Indian Trail High School and Academy. It led to the closure of the school on Thursday, Feb. 1. The accused are 17-year-old Lozamar Alexis Jr. of Kenosha and 17-year-old Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas of Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaints against the two teens, on Wednesday evening, Jan. 31, police were notified of a post on the social media app Snapchat, that had a threat regarding a shooting at Indian Trail High School and Academy.

The complaint states officials were directed to Moore-Thomas, who allegedly shared a screenshot publicly of the Snapchat sent by Alexis, which included threats to “shoot up ITA.”

When officials spoke with Moore-Thomas, he stated he believed Alexis was joking about the threats because he does not do “stuff like that.” Moore-Thomas then posted the messages publicly to his Snapchat Story “as a joke,” and that he crossed out Alexis’ name.

It was when Moore-Thomas saw a screenshot of the messages on Facebook, that he told Alexis he was going to talk to police because he did not want to get in trouble.

The criminal complaint states Moore-Thomas posted follow-up messages on Snapchat after posting the threatening messages publicly. Some of the messages read, “no one gonna shoot the school I repeat no one gonna shoot the school it’s a joke….” The messages went on to say, “…do I look like ISIS I cant send missile to ITA…be real.”

When officials spoke with Alexis Jr., he originally denied having any involvement in sending out the original threatening message and was, “not aware of how his name became involved in the incident.” After further questioning, Alexis admitted he sent the message to Thomas-Moore, and repeatedly stated that it “was just a joke.”

Moore-Thomas and Alexis Jr. have each been charged with one count of making terrorist threats, as party to a crime. Both are expected to appear in court on Friday, Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing.