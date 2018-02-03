Kindergarten enrollment for Milwaukee Public Schools begins

MILWAUKEE — The start of a new school year may seem far away, but now is the time for families to choose a kindergarten or Head Start Program for their little ones.

Officials enrollment for kindergarten in Milwaukee Public Schools opened Saturday, February 3rd. A fair was held at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts for families to learn about enrollment.

If you’ weren’t able to make it out, enrollment applications can be completed online by CLICKING HERE, any MPS school, Welcome Center or the MPS Enrollment Center, located at 5225 W. Vliet Street in Milwaukee.

For more information on the Kindergarten Enrollment Fair call (414) 475-8448.