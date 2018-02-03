Urban Candlelight Hike brings out hundreds for “magical winter nighttime experience”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a one-of-a-kind experience: a night hike only lit by candlelight. More than 1,000 people trekked through the snow for an Urban Candlelight Hike on Saturday evening, February 3rd.

"It takes you just to a different world," said Mary Sayles, hiker.

It's like a scene in a movie: a trail lit by candlelight as the snow falls on the path.

"It's very serene. We find this very relaxing," said Sayles.

Kathy Sayles and her daughter, Mary, walked along the Hank Aaron State Trail -- along with hundreds of others. The fresh blanket of snow enhanced the experience.

"I guess it does make it a little bit magical," said Sayles.

This is second Urban Candlelight Hike in the Menomonee Valley, put on by three nonprofits encouraging people to get out of hibernation.

"It's a great opportunity just for people to enjoy the simplicity of nature with hundreds of your new friends," said Michelle Kramer, director of marketing.

Hundreds of candles lit the two-mile trail. Along the way: bonfires and hot cocoa.

"It's a magical winter nighttime experience," said Kramer.

The area transformed.

"It's beautiful, even this industrial area looks beautiful with the snowfall," said Mary Kielich, hiker.

Organizers want to show people a new path, encouraging them to come back and experience the magic -- time and time again.

"Too bad more people don't come out and see this and walk this trail, they go far away to experience what you can experience right here in the city," Sayles said.

The events have been so successful, organizers are already planning for next year.