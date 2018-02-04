Winter weather advisory for Milw. & south until 9 p.m. Monday
Justin Timberlake honors Prince at Super Bowl LII with ‘I Will Die 4 U’ cover

Posted 8:01 pm, February 4, 2018, by

Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Justin Timberlake’s paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of “I Will Die 4 U.”

The singer’s set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. Timberlake emerged from into the stadium and performed a dance-filled set that included “Sexyback” and “Cry Me A River.”

Timberlake danced atop the NFL logo and then with a marching band for “Suit & Tie.”

The singer kept on his feet before taking a seat at a white piano to perform “I Will Die 4 U” with footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium.

Before the game, there were rumors that Timberlake would use a hologram of Prince during his performance, drawing criticism from fans and those who knew the late superstar.

