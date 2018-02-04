× Milwaukee man arrested for OWI, 4th offense after vehicle found in ditch on I-41

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Milwaukee man, 33, was arrested for OWI, fourth offense after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found his vehicle in a ditch on I-41 SB near County Highway D early Sunday, Feb. 4.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, shortly after 7 a.m., the trooper responded to the scene and spoke with the man, who was taken to a nearby indoor facility, where standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was then arrested for OWI, fourth offense and booked into the Washington County Jail.

State Patrol officials have not released any additional details at this time. Formal charges haven’t yet been filed.