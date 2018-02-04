× Police: Brothers in custody after 1 shot in leg at Macy’s entrance at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA — One person was shot in the leg during an altercation between brothers at the entrance to Macy’s at Mayfair Mall.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 3 around 8:15 p.m.

Wauwatosa police said they learned the brothers were involved in a minor physical altercation during which one was shot in the leg. Police noted it’s possible the victim shot himself with a gun he had in his pocket. He suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Both were taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said this incident had nothing to do with the mall, or Macy’s. They said there’s no threat to the public after this incident.