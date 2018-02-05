Mayor withdraws appointment for health commissioner after Common Council concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett withdrew his appointment for health commissioner Monday, Feb. 5.

Paul Nannis was picked as a temporary replacement after Bevan Baker suddenly resigned in January amid the city's lead-testing controversy. Nannis wasn't a popular choice among the Milwaukee Common Council. Aldermen argued he wasn't qualified, and on Monday, the mayor withdrew his nomination.

Now, the Common Council has a new nominee on its agenda: Patricia McManus. She's the current CEO of the Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin.

"She's gonna come in with leadership, come in with dignity and integrity, and come in with no nonsense. Dr. McManus has that kind of passion that the community needs," Robert Miranda, activist said.

McManus' appointment will be debated by the Common Council Tuesday, Feb. 6.