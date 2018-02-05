‘Super proud moment:’ RUHS community cheered for alum Brandon Brooks, Eagles’ guard in Super Bowl LII

MILWAUKEE — For the first time, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at US Bank Stadium. Brandon Brooks, a former Riverside High School football player and guard for the Eagles had a life-long dream come true on Sunday night, Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

“It was incredible to see him,” Dan Maldonado, Brooks’ former teammate said.

On Monday, Brooks’ Alma Mater celebrated his achievements.

“Super proud moment just to say that I played with him,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado, now a Riverside University High School teacher, said Super Bowl Sunday was about more than just watching a championship game. It was about watching a former teammate accomplish their dream.

“We played with each other. He was a senior when I was a junior, and we played together for three years,” Maldonado said.

Old tape shows Maldonado playing guard alongside Brooks. They had success, winning a division championship in 2006. Maldonado said Brooks’ level of play has grown exponentially since high school.

“It was hard in Division III football, and in high school, so I can’t even imagine the level that Brandon is playing at,” Maldonado said.

Hype in the wake of the huge game isn’t unique to Maldonado.

“I definitely have heard students talking about it in the cafeteria today, talking about the excitement of the game, and as I’ve said, I’ve seen students wearing their Eagles hats,” Maria Gonzalez Edwards, RUHS principal said.

“There’s some excitement from the kids behind the fact that they know someone who has actually won a s Super Bowl,” Patrick Wagner, RUHS head football coach and Brooks’ former coach said.

“They look up to Brandon, and they want to be the next Brandon Brooks,” Maldonado said.

The principal said Brooks has come back to the school on occasion to speak with students, and the fact that he now has a Super Bowl ring, they hope, won’t stop him from continuing to stop by from time to time.