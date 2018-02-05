‘The people are amazing:’ We Energies’ crews extend stay in Puerto Rico; power restored to 1M+

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUERTO RICO -- Crews from Wisconsin have been in Puerto Rico, working to restore power for several weeks. They've made significant progress, and more than one million customers have had their power restored since Hurricane Maria made landfall in September.

There's still a lot of work to be done, so 51 We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service employees have decided to stay and work on the island for an additional two weeks beyond their original six-week commitment.

One of the employees said it's been a rewarding experience.

"The people here are just amazing. The strength in these people is amazing. The communities are tore up. They're not in great shape and these people come out and they're literally fighting over who gets to make us lunch," the employee said.

Officials said the timeline for 100 percent power restoration is still up in the air.