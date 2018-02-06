Common Council passes ordinance to fine store owners, customers when shopping carts removed

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 11: Shopping carts sit outside of a Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam's Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 6 approved an ordinance to fine store owners and customers who take shopping carts or allow shopping carts to be taken from stores.
Fines start at $50, with a maximum penalty of $250 per year.
If stores take active measures to retrieve their own carts, they can avoid fines.
The measure is aimed at cleaning up neighborhoods and preventing stray carts from being left around the city.