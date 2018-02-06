× Common Council passes ordinance to fine store owners, customers when shopping carts removed

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 6 approved an ordinance to fine store owners and customers who take shopping carts or allow shopping carts to be taken from stores.

Fines start at $50, with a maximum penalty of $250 per year.

If stores take active measures to retrieve their own carts, they can avoid fines.

The measure is aimed at cleaning up neighborhoods and preventing stray carts from being left around the city.