× Man arrested after standoff involving rifle, body armor in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A man, 62, was arrested after a standoff Tuesday, Feb. 6 near Chicago and Marion Ave.

Police said they were notified Tuesday evening of a man walking the hallways of a building, holding and pointing a rifle while wearing body armor and a helmet.

Upon the arrival of police, it was learned the man had barricaded himself in his apartment. He claimed to be armed with several guns and wearing body armor.

The South Shore Joint Tactical Unit responded to the scene. After talking to the man on the phone, he eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.