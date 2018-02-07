× Kenosha police share photos of Iron Man mask-wearing suspect in effort to ID him

KENOSHA — They’re not the kind of surveillance photos you see every day! Kenosha police took to social media Tuesday, Feb. 6 — sharing still images of a suspect wearing an Iron Man mask.

Police shared the photos in an effort to identify the suspect in connection with a recent crime.

The photos, while they obviously do not show the suspect’s face, are relatively clear and show the suspect’s clothing — a brown and black jacket with white logo, and gray sweatpants.

The social media post was shared more than 10,000 times within 12 hours of its posting.

FOX6 News has reached out to police for further information on this case.

Meanwhile, if you recognize this man, you’re asked to please give Kenosha PD a call.