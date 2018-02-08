‘I’ll give you a couple hundreds:’ Man accused of enticing girl, 15, to have sex with him

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of enticing an underage girl to have sex with him at a home in Waukesha.

Duane Brown, 58, of Milwaukee faces one count of child enticement.

According to a criminal complaint, in October, police learned a child at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin was complaining that an older man had enticed her to have sex with him when she was 15 years old.

Prosecutors say Brown told the girl “I know you like me” and “we can be together,” going on to say “I’ll give you a couple hundreds if that’s what you need.”

The victim told investigators she smelled alcohol on Brown’s breath as he said “I don’t want nothing but sex.”

The complaint says investigators spoke with Brown in late October. He admitted to asking the girl questions like whether she had a boyfriend and was a virgin — but denied making any sexual advances towards her, telling investigators he asked her those questions out of concern for her well-being.

Investigators spoke with two witnesses, one who said the victim in this case was very upset the night this allegedly happened.

Brown made his initial appearance in court in this case on Feb. 8 after an arrest warrant was issued. A hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 and a $7,500 signature bond was set.