Man in US illegally guilty of killing 2 California deputies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jurors have convicted a man in the United States illegally of killing two Northern California deputies in a case that helped fuel the national immigration debate.

Luis Bracamontes was found guilty Friday of shooting Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver in 2014, then killing Placer County sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. hours later.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bracamontes, who has repeatedly blurted out in court that he killed the deputies and wished he had killed more.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign recently featured Bracamontes in an ad calling out Democrats on immigration.

Defense attorneys argued that Bracamontes is mentally ill and should be spared. He was found competent to stand trial.