White House names replacement for ex-aide Rob Porter

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) and White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (L)walk to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, August 4, 2017. Close Trump aide Rob Porter stepped down from his post as staff secretary on February 07, despite his denial of grim accusations of abuse by his two ex-wives. It has since emerged that Porter did not receive full security clearance because of the allegations, but nevertheless worked at the president's side day in and day out, handling highly classified material. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON — The White House has announced who will replace former staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned this week amid domestic abuse allegations.
Former deputy staff secretary Derek Lyons has been promoted to acting staff secretary. The Harvard Law School grad previously worked as a senior adviser to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and Sen. Rob Portman, according to his Linkedin profile.
Porter resigned Wednesday amid allegations that he had abused two former ex-wives. He has denied the allegations and says he is the victim of a smear campaign.
The announcement came as part of a slew of promotions announced by the White House Wednesday evening.
Trump has also tapped former Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Carroll to serve as the next drug czar.
