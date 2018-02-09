× White House names replacement for ex-aide Rob Porter

WASHINGTON — The White House has announced who will replace former staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned this week amid domestic abuse allegations.

Former deputy staff secretary Derek Lyons has been promoted to acting staff secretary. The Harvard Law School grad previously worked as a senior adviser to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and Sen. Rob Portman, according to his Linkedin profile.

Porter resigned Wednesday amid allegations that he had abused two former ex-wives. He has denied the allegations and says he is the victim of a smear campaign.

The announcement came as part of a slew of promotions announced by the White House Wednesday evening.

Trump has also tapped former Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Carroll to serve as the next drug czar.