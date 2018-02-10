× Child playing with lighter causes house fire in Racine; no one injured

RACINE — Fire crews responded to a two-unit side-by-side home near Mayfair Drive and Marquette Drive in Racine early Saturday morning, February 10th.

Just after midnight, firefighters arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the second floor.

According to officials, a child on scene said they witnessed another child start the fire with a lighter. The fire was quickly contained to the second floor and did not affect the next door unit. No one was injured.

Officials say the people living in the adjacent unit were able to return to their home.The five people who lived in the affected home have made other living arrangements while repairs are being made.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.