‘Cool opportunity:’ Robotics experts compete in FIRST Tech Challenge at UWM

MILWAUKEE — Young robotics experts across Wisconsin gathered at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Saturday, February 10th, for the ultimate showdown.

“FIRST Tech Challenge” held its stage competition, with 24 schools putting their robots to the test.

Students as young as seventh grade were able to take part in the event. One participant says, it was cool interacting with students of all ages and skill levels.

“It’s really kind of cool because you get that cool dynamic between seventh graders and high schoolers and it’s really kind of a cool opportunity that we get,” said Teekay Kowalewski, Arrowhead High School student.

New this year, UWM offered competitors the opportunity to apply for a $2,000 renewable scholarship.