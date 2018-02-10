DPW opens some MPS lots to ease parking headache in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Local officials have opened up Milwaukee Public Schools parking lots this weekend across the city, for drivers in need of off-street parking. This, as the Department of Public Works (DPW) performs overnight snow removal efforts.

Ahead of a night out on Brady Street, Sara Klein and Ryan Anderson's date got off to a less-than-romantic star. The couple spent nearly 20 minutes first looking for parking.

"We had to drive around, circle around a couple times just to find a spot," said Sara.

A frustration they shared with many during the winter months.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10 through 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning, February 11 – again, unless a posted sign prohibits it. These regulations are to make way for plows that will be clearing the roads overnight.

"It's a pretty big headache," Emily Hengst said.

To provide residents like Jordyn Jurss and Emily Hengst a little relief, the DPW has opened up designated MPS parking lots in some of the most congested neighborhoods in the city.

The two took advantage of the lot at Cass playground the past two nights, located one block from their home.

"We signed up for the emails from the parking website. So every night that there's a snow emergency, we get an email. And just this last one for this weekend, had an extra link that told us about the extra playgrounds or parks around the city that you can park on," said Jurss.

A proactive approach to beating the winter parking blues and avoiding that $40 citation.

"Crossing my fingers right now, we haven't," said Jurss.

Friday night, February 9th, DPW issued 4,000 snow removal-related tickets.