Milwaukee Admirals turn down the Heat; beating Stockton 5-4

MILWAUKEE — Clad in the Salute to Nashville jerseys that raised over $30,000 for charity, the Admirals finished off a perfect weekend with a 5-4 win over the Stockton Heat on Sunday afternoon at Panther Arena.

It was the third win in as many nights for the Ads, who have now matched their season-high with four consecutive wins, which comes on the heels of a six-game losing skid.

Freddy Gaudreau tallied a pair of second period goals to pace the offense, while Jake Paterson made 23 saves for his first win in goal for Milwaukee.

PC Labrie broke a 3-3 tie with his fifth goal of the season at the 7:05 to play in the game. The play started with Derek Army keeping possession behind the Stockton net despite being harassed by two Heat defenders. Army took the puck in front and fired a shot that was stopped Tyson Parsons, but the puck went to Labrie and he buried the rebound.

Less than two later Captain Trevor Smith scored his second goal in as many night and his eighth of the season when he took a feed from Yakov Trenin and picked up a short-handed for a 5-3 lead.

Stockton made things interesting, however, scoring on the same power-play that Smith netted his shorty to pull within one at 5-4. Then they had a full minute of 6-on-4 time to close out the game, but Paterson and the Admirals defense held strong.

The Admirals continue their season-long four-game homestand on Wednesday night, Feb. 14, when they host the San Antonio Rampage at 7 p.m. in a Valentine’s Day special.