Police seek man who stole crucifix from church; used it to damage sign at TV station

ASHWAUBENON — Police in the Green Bay area are seeking a man who stole a large crucifix from a church and used it to damage a sign outside a TV station.

Nativity Parish members were waiting for Mass Friday morning, Feb. 9 and became terrified when a man hiding his face came into the chapel, complaining loudly about the Catholic Church. After being asked to leave, he took off with a five-foot-tall crucifix from behind the altar.

WLUK-TV reports he soon showed up there. He can be seen on security video swinging the cross at the FOX11 sign before an employee chased him away. He dropped the crucifix across the street.

Capt. Jody Crocker of Ashwaubenon Public Safety says authorities don’t know his motivation but worry his bizarre behavior could lead to something else.