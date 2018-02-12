Traffic Alert: 2 left lanes closed on I-94 eastbound at 30th Street due to crash

Woman in custody after 1-year-old girl dies following house fire near 28th and Meinecke

Posted 7:34 am, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:54AM, February 12, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- A 31-year-old woman has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of child neglect after a 1-year-old girl died following a house fire on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Feb. 10.

Family members told FOX6 News Quamyiia Owens just celebrated her first birthday in December. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the fire, and sadly, she did not survive.

28th and Meinecke

Fire crews and police responded to the area near 28th and Meinecke Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Firefighters said the girl was rescued from the first floor. Family members said there were people living on both floors. Officials said the home did have working smoke detectors.

The circumstances leading up to the fire are under investigation. Police and the State Fire Marshal are involved.