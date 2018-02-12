Woman in custody after 1-year-old girl dies following house fire near 28th and Meinecke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 31-year-old woman has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of child neglect after a 1-year-old girl died following a house fire on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Feb. 10.

Family members told FOX6 News Quamyiia Owens just celebrated her first birthday in December. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the fire, and sadly, she did not survive.

Fire crews and police responded to the area near 28th and Meinecke Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Firefighters said the girl was rescued from the first floor. Family members said there were people living on both floors. Officials said the home did have working smoke detectors.

The circumstances leading up to the fire are under investigation. Police and the State Fire Marshal are involved.