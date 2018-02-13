‘Best day of my life:’ Boy from Greece battling rare blood condition meets his hero, the Greek Freak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a dream come true for one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's biggest fans. The Milwaukee Bucks and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin orchestrated a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a young man from Antetokounmpo's native country, Greece.

"He's the most popular athlete in Greece. Everybody loves him," said Dimitris Zamanis.

Zamanis is as shy as you might expect any 15-year-old to be -- especially one who traveled 5,000 miles to meet his greatest sports hero.

"I watch all of his stuff on YouTube," said Zamanis.

"He" is the Greek Freak: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"He's a great guy. He's humble. Everybody loves him," said Zamanis.

Zamanis came a long way to meet Giannis -- and it was made possible by Make-A-Wish Greece and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

"He really wanted to meet this national hero in Greece, Giannis -- so we were thrilled to be able to make this wish happen," Forrest Doolen, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Zamanis is living with a blood condition called aplastic anemia. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Make-A-Wish Greece, along with the Bucks, brought the two together on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

"He's thrilled. He admires Giannis. He loves him," said Haroula Zamanis, Dimitris' mother.

Haroula Zamanis was close by -- watching her son getting a personal lesson from an NBA superstar and probably the most popular guy in Greece.

"More than politicians, he's the best. People admire him," said Haroula Zamanis.

To sweeten the deal, the team gifted him a pair of custom Nike sneakers.

"It's definitely they best day of my life," said Dimitris Zamanis.

That's not all -- the Zamanis family had front-row seats for Tuesday's home game against the Atlanta Hawks. Considering it was Dimitris Zamanis' first trip to America, he handled the cameras like a pro -- just like his hero, Giannis.

"He's my favorite NBA player," said Zamanis.