Fatal wreck: Tow truck driver suffers medical issue, crashes into Pewaukee home

PEWAUKEE -- Pewaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Monday night, Feb. 12 along Wisconsin Avenue. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, a tow truck driver with Ken Weber Towing was transporting a vehicle back to the company facility when he experienced a medical issue.

The driver went off Wisconsin Avenue and through several yards, before crashing into the front of a home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say it appears the driver died due to a medical condition, not because of the crash.

There was at least one person in the home. That person was not injured and called 911.

The home received significant cosmetic damage, but is believed to be structurally sound.

The State Patrol is investigating.

