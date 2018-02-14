× Hartford man arrested for OWI/drugged driving, 4th offense after minor crash

HARTFORD — A Hartford man, 44, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 14 for his fourth OWI offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was involved in a minor crash with property damage in front of the True Value on State Highway 83 in Hartford around 1:30 p.m.

When a trooper made contact with him, signs of impairment were detected and field sobriety tests were done. The man was then arrested for OWI/drugged driving, fourth offense.

He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.