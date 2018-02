× Marquette University police issue safety alert after shots fired near campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is warning students to be alert — after shots were fired near campus early Thursday morning, Feb. 15.

It happened near 20th and Clybourn around 3:40 a.m.

Police say there was no indication that anyone had been injured, and there is no threat to campus at this time.

MUPD continues to investigate this incident.