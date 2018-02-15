× Oak Creek police: Student arrested after threat made “to harm those at their school”

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police said a suspect was taken into custody in connection with a threat to a school.

According to police, Oak Creek-Franklin School District officials on Thursday morning were made aware of the threat from a student “to cause harm to those at their school.”

No actions were taken by the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

Police said the suspect was interviewed and evaluated and they’re recommending charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are working with the school district as it relates to this investigation.

OCPD noted that “there is no threat to the safety and well-being of students” in the Oak Creek-Franklin School District.