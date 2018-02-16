Alleged social media threat involving Whitefish Bay Middle School reported

WHITEFISH BAY -- Whitefish Bay School District officials were notified Friday morning, Feb. 16 of an alleged social media threat involving a Whitefish Bay Middle School student and “a school.”
At this time, the Whitefish Bay Police Department is working with the Whitefish Bay Public Schools in determining the existence and validity of a Snapchat post from Thursday, Feb. 15 regarding a student stating he was going to commit violence at the school.
The alleged poster is a Whitefish Bay Middle School student. The school contacted the student’s parent and asked them to keep the student home. The parent was very cooperative and agreed to keep their child home.
This came to light when another student informed their parent about this post on Snapchat.
The Whitefish Bay Police will be interviewing all parties involved and we will make arrests and refer to the District Attorney if a crime has been committed.
A mutual decision between the Whitefish Bay School Superintendent and the Whitefish Bay Police Chief was made to keep the Whitefish Bay Middle School open Friday. They will have an officer at the school all day.
The Whitefish Bay School District released the following statement:
"This morning District officials were notified by a school community member of an alleged social media threat involving a Whitefish Bay Middle School student and “a school.” No date, time or specifics were reported to District officials. Whitefish Bay Police were contacted immediately and began their investigation. The student allegedly involved is not in attendance today. The family of the student and the student are cooperating with Police. As a result of the serious nature of what was initially reported, immediate steps were taken by police and the District to ensure the safety of all. Whitefish Bay Middle School and all other District Schools remain open. The School District of Whitefish Bay remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment. Be assured that we continue to work cooperatively and diligently with Whitefish Bay law enforcement officials to ensure a safe and positive learning environment for all."
"Threats or even prank like activities to the student body, staff and/or facilities are taken very seriously. Individuals who make such threats will face considerable disciplinary action up to and including expulsion as well as criminal sanctions."
"As a school community we share the collective responsibility to ensure all are safe. Any school community member having information pertaining to any events that could compromise the safety and security of our schools, students and staff are encouraged to notify a School District Administrator or the Whitefish Bay Police Department."