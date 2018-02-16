Alleged social media threat involving Whitefish Bay Middle School reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- Whitefish Bay School District officials were notified Friday morning, Feb. 16 of an alleged social media threat involving a Whitefish Bay Middle School student and “a school.”

At this time, the Whitefish Bay Police Department is working with the Whitefish Bay Public Schools in determining the existence and validity of a Snapchat post from Thursday, Feb. 15 regarding a student stating he was going to commit violence at the school.

The alleged poster is a Whitefish Bay Middle School student. The school contacted the student’s parent and asked them to keep the student home. The parent was very cooperative and agreed to keep their child home.

This came to light when another student informed their parent about this post on Snapchat.

The Whitefish Bay Police will be interviewing all parties involved and we will make arrests and refer to the District Attorney if a crime has been committed.

A mutual decision between the Whitefish Bay School Superintendent and the Whitefish Bay Police Chief was made to keep the Whitefish Bay Middle School open Friday. They will have an officer at the school all day.

The Whitefish Bay School District released the following statement: