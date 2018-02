MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a break-in at a cell phone store on the city’s north side. It happened at the T-Mobile store near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road.

Officials say they were called to the store around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a brick being thrown through the window.

At this time, police say it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen.

No one is in custody at this time — and the investigation is ongoing.