Party like a wizard! Harry Potter pop-up bar coming to Cudahy

CUDAHY — Great news Harry Potter lovers! From March 21st through April 8th, City Lounge pub in Cudahy will become a wizarding world with a Harry Potter pop-up bar.

Located at 3455 East Layton Avenue in Cudahy, the two-week long event will include a custom drink menu, “Butterbeer,” and more.

Here’s a look at the calendar of events for the Harry Potter pop-up bar:

March 21st: Harry Potter Trivia

March 23-24th: All Wizards Welcoming Party

March 30th: Themed Hufflepuff House Party (Wear your colors)

March 31st: Themed Gryffindor House Party (Wear your colors)

April 6th: Themed Ravenclaw House Party (Wear your colors)

April 7th: Themed Slytherin House Party (Wear your colors)

That’s not all, City Lounge is encouraging those in attendance to fit the part! Harry Potter costumes and attire are encouraged.