Watch: Adams County sheriff’s dashcam video shows man stealing squad car

ADAMS COUNTY -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office released dash camera footage of someone stealing a squad car.

In the video, you can see deputies take a suspect into custody during a traffic stop. Once in the back of the squad, it appears the suspect was able to get his hands in front of him -- then get in the driver's seat.

Officials say the suspect then led deputies on a chase with the stolen squad car before crashing into a ditch. The suspect tried to run from the scene but was eventually caught.

The sheriff's office says luckily, no one was injured.