West Bend PD: 2 arrested after shots fired incident in Taco Bell drive-thru

WEST BEND — Two people are arrested after a shots fired incident at a Taco bell restaurant that happened early Saturday morning, February 17th.

At around 2:15 a.m., police were called the Taco Bell located near Main Street and Vine Street after getting a call about a fight in the drive-thru. When police arrived, a witness said there was an argument between people in two different cars in the drive-thru. During the argument, a 38-year-old man took a handgun from one of the cars, made threats and fired one shot.

No one was injured.

Authorities say they arrested the 38-year-old suspect and charged him with first degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Operating While Intoxicated. Police also arrested a 27-year-old man who was with the suspect and charged him with Disorderly Conduct.

Officials recovered the handgun that was fired and found that the 27-year-old was the legal owner of the gun.