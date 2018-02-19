× Homicide investigation: 14-year-old girl dies from “severe blunt force trauma”

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl died in Milwaukee due to severe blunt force trauma. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to a home near 75th Street and Northridge Lakes Boulevard early Thursday morning, Feb. 15 for a report of a “sudden death.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation it was determined the death was a homicide due to severe blunt force trauma.

A 34-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 17 in connection with this homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.