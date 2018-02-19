Flood watch issued for southern part of SE Wisconsin from 6pm Monday – 6pm Tuesday
Winter weather advisory for Dodge, Sheboygan Counties from 6pm Monday – 9am Tuesday
Ice storm warning for Fond du Lac County from 2pm Monday – 6pm Tuesday

Homicide investigation: 14-year-old girl dies from “severe blunt force trauma”

Posted 8:28 am, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:35AM, February 19, 2018

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl died in Milwaukee due to severe blunt force trauma. A 34-year-old man has been arrested.

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to a home near 75th Street and Northridge Lakes Boulevard early Thursday morning, Feb. 15 for a report of a “sudden death.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation it was determined the death was a homicide due to severe blunt force trauma.

A 34-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 17 in connection with this homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.