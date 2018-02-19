Flood warning for parts of SE WI until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday
Manhunt underway for minimum-security inmate who walked away from a work release site

Warren Pernell

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A manhunt is underway for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from a work release site in Milwaukee Co. Monday, Feb. 19.

Warren Pernell, who turns 45 this year, is an inmate at the Sturtevant Transitional Facility.

The incident has been reported to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Wauwatosa Police Department.

Pernell is a black man, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 216 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this inmate should immediately contact law enforcement.

 