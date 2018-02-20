After 110 years in business, Silver Spring House closes its doors in Glendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- A longtime Glendale favorite has suddenly closed its doors. The Silver Spring House on Green Bay Ave. has been in business for more than 100 years.

Posted on the side entrance Tuesday, Feb. 20 was a note to customers,reading: "It's been a great 42 yrs. Thanks for your patronage but we are closed."

The iconic restaurant and bar closed over the weekend.

"For me, I just had to see it. I've known so many people over the years and so many employees. I just had to come by. I was really shocked," said David Braeger, who lives just a few miles away from the restaurant in Fox Point.

George Holmes and his wife live down the street. They said they're saddened to learn this staple has closed for good.

"I am sorry and I am sad for the neighborhood and it's too bad they had to close," said George Holmes.

The Silver Spring House, as it stands, has been open for more than 110 years, but parts of the restaurant are even older than that.

"For me, that's really the fun of coming here, the environment," said Braeger.

Braeger works in auto financing and has invested in properties before and said he sees a lot of potential in the Silver Spring House.

"This is just a mainstay. There are not that many restaurants here and everyone that's been here has such great memories," Braeger said.

For the moment, the future of the property is unknown, which is hard considering it has such a colorful past.

"That's part of the whole experience of coming here. This is exactly how it was when I was 15 years old," said Braeger.

A public real estate website has the Silver Spring House, and its three-and-a-half acres, listed for $1.2 million.