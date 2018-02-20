Flood watch issued for southern parts of SE Wisconsin through Tuesday afternoon
Friends find themselves in real life murder mystery: Gino talks with the cast of “Game Night”

Posted 10:11 am, February 20, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- In the new movie "Game Night" a group of friends find themselves in a real life murder mystery. Gino recently sat down with the cast.