What do people say about the Blueberry Hangover Burger?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you've been watching our show with any regularity you've most likely seen Brian take Cassandra out on the town to eat some unique food items, but we have yet to see them enjoy a burger. Until now! Brian recently took Casssandra to place with burger in its name. And after eating on of their juicy and unique burgers, Cassandra found herself in a bit of a meat coma.

About Milwaukee Burger Company (website)