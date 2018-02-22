A heart-healthy meal: Check out this recipe for beefy sweet potato mash-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- February is National Heart Month! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a heart healthy recipe.

Beefy Sweet Potato Mash-Up

Ingredients

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1/2 cup water, divided

4 teaspoons taco seasoning mix, divided

1 large sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2-1/2 cups)

1-1/2 cups diced yellow onions

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek-style yogurt

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

8 small corn tortillas ( 6 to 7 inch-diameter), warmed (optional)

Instructions

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Stir in 1/4 cup water and 2 teaspoons taco seasoning; cook 3 minutes. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

Cook's Tip:

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160?°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Combine sweet potatoes, onions, remaining 1/4 cup water and remaining 2 teaspoons taco seasoning in same skillet. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring once. Remove lid; stir in oil; continue cooking, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes or until potatoes are tender and begin to brown, stirring frequently. Return beef mixture to skillet; continue to cook 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine yogurt and hot sauce, as desired, in small bowl.