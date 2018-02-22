‘Beer of the Milwaukee Bucks:’ Miller Brewing Company named founding partner to the new arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Miller Brewing Company held a news conference at the construction site of the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Thursday morning, Feb. 22 to announce Miller will be a founding partner to the new arena.

“Miller will be the beer of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “People who come to this venue can expect an unbelievably large presence from Miller Brewing. From the three anchor bars to the Coors Light Experience and suite, to their general promotions and marketing.”

“We’ve been with the Bucks since 1968 when they started out in this city,” said Jim Kanter, General Manager of Miller Brewing Company. “We want to be, and it’s important for us to be, part of the fabric of this community and the DNA of this community in Milwaukee which after all, is Brew City.”

The arena construction is on schedule. It’s expected to open to the public later this year — and be ready for the next basketball season.

