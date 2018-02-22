× ‘Shoot up the school:’ 2nd threat in as many days at Hartford Union HS; student arrested

HARTFORD — A student, 15, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges after the second threat in as many days at Hartford Union High School.

It happened Wednesday, Feb. 21 around 2:30 p.m., Hartford police said.

Police said in a news release a report came in regarding a student “making threats to use a firearm at Hartford Union High School.” According to police, in the presence of a teacher and other students, the student began discussing an arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 20 of a student, 14, accused of making threats at the school. The 15-year-old student told the group he believed what happened to the 14-year-old was a “joke,” and then said something to the effect of “I do what I want to do,” before stating they wanted to “shoot up the school.”

The 15-year-old student was arrested and “freely admitted” they’d made the comments, police said.

No weapons were found in the student's possession and none were located on school grounds. No evidence was found to suggest that weapons were ever actually on the school grounds in this incident. Police said the student denied actually owning or possessing any firearms.

Upon contacting the student's mother, officers were advised that she had discussed the Feb. 20 incident with her child the previous evening. She advised that she had stressed those actions were inappropriate with her child, and told them never to engage in that type of activity. The investigation continues at this time, but no further evidence has been found that would establish any additional intent to act upon these comments, police said. Charges of disorderly conduct are being referred against the 15-year-old student at the juvenile level. Police noted in their statement that "despite this student's opinion to the contrary, the Hartford Police Department, Hartford Union High School, and our entire community take safety in our schools and threats of this nature seriously. Any person who would consider these actions in the future can rest assured that the incident will result in their arrest."