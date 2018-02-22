Winter weather advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin until 6 a.m. Friday

Update: No survivors after small plane headed for Green Bay crashes in Indiana

Posted 9:31 pm, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34PM, February 22, 2018

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Officials are investigating after a small plane reportedly headed for Green Bay, crashed in Carroll County, Indiana — according to our sister station’s sources, FOX59. It happened Thursday, February 22nd, near the intersection of County Road 600 S and 500 W, north of the town of Rossville.

According to FOX59, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says authorities have located the wreckage of a Cessna 441 aircraft in the area.

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will handle the investigation.

Plane crash in Indiana courtesy: FOX59

Indiana State Police tell FOX59 they believe there are no survivors. At this time, they do not know how many people were on board.

According to flightaware.com, a Cessa 441 took off from Eagle Creek Airpark at 7:20 p.m. traveling to Green Bay.

