Update: No survivors after small plane headed for Green Bay crashes in Indiana

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Officials are investigating after a small plane reportedly headed for Green Bay, crashed in Carroll County, Indiana — according to our sister station’s sources, FOX59. It happened Thursday, February 22nd, near the intersection of County Road 600 S and 500 W, north of the town of Rossville.

According to FOX59, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says authorities have located the wreckage of a Cessna 441 aircraft in the area.

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will handle the investigation.

Indiana State Police tell FOX59 they believe there are no survivors. At this time, they do not know how many people were on board.

According to flightaware.com, a Cessa 441 took off from Eagle Creek Airpark at 7:20 p.m. traveling to Green Bay.

