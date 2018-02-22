The ‘Hobby Lobby Challenge:’ Coming to an aisle near you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. - The internet loves a good "challenge" - such as the Cinnamon Challenge, the Hot Pepper Challenge, or even the stupid Tide Pod Challenge.

The latest challenge, which unlike others isn't dangerous, is called the Hobby Lobby Challenge.

In this challenge, you take what looks like a professional glamour shot in a beautiful field and then show where you really are - in the aisles of Hobby Lobby.

Professional photographer Kelsey Maggart is credited with starting the challenge after she shared a series of portraits that she took of her friend inside the craft store in January, ABC News reports.

shooting in hobby lobby is the new thing now am I right pic.twitter.com/vh3jIISFgf — Kelsey Maggart (@_KelseyMaggart) January 27, 2018

"My social media has been crazy recently and it’s just so insane to me that I was able to inspire this many people to go out and do this shoot themselves,” she told ABC News. “It really does feel amazing.”

Although it seems like fun and games, Business Insider pointed out some workers at Hobby Lobby are annoyed by the trend.

They say some people are crowding the aisles and not putting the flowers back when they're done.

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.