Random saturation patrols result in 125 citations for speeding in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday, Feb. 23 the latest results of random saturation patrols being conducted in Milwaukee County in cooperation with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Officials say from Feb. 15 through Feb. 21, 185 traffic citations were issued — 125 of those for speeding. Here is a break-down of those speeding citations.

11-15 mph over: 4

16-19 mph over: 51

20-24 mph over: 56

25-29 mph over: 12

30-34 mph over: 1

35-39 mph over: 1

Unreasonable-imprudent speed: 10

The news release from the sheriff’s office also indicates there have been 753 crashes year to date in Milwaukee County — three of those fatal. There have been 117 arrests for operating while intoxicated.