‘Absolutely packed’ with junk: Firefighters battle vacant building fire near 12th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Fire crews responded to a building fire near 12th and Juneau early Saturday morning, Feb. 24. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the 2.5-story building was vacant at the time — but was, “absolutely packed to the gills, front-to-back and bottom to top with junk.” They said it was so packed, crews were unable to get inside the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control from the outside. The fire was on the first floor of the building, but officials say the damage is expected to be throughout the entire building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.