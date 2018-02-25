Car fire spreads to garage in Fond du Lac; no one injured

FOND DU LAC — Fire crews with the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a home garage Saturday night, Feb. 24.

At around 8:30 p.m., crews arrived at a home near Brooke and Ruggles Street for a reported vehicle fire. On the way to the scene, Fond du Lac police told firefighters that the vehicle fire had spread to the garage.

Once they arrived, fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent any further damage to the garage or home. Fond du Lac police assisted by providing traffic control and scene security.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. No injuries were reported.